Saturday, Jan. 24, 1970
At Keene State College, 29 females living in off-campus student housing on Marlboro Street will pay $10 to $75 in rent during the 1969-70 academic year to college officials who are also their private landlords. They are paying the rent — the same rate for rooms paid by students who live in dormitories — to a corporation in which Robert L. Mallat Jr., director of the college’s physical plant, and David E. Costin Jr., director of student teaching, are the sole shareholders.
The Monadnock Region Association has taken on the job of coordinating a better report of ski conditions in the region through “on the spot” inspections made possible by helicopter and snowmobile.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 1995
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain Regional School District wasn’t kidding about splitting the school administrative unit it shares with Marlow. Less than a week after two Marlow study committees recommended calling Fall Mountain’s bluff, the Fall Mountain board voted Monday to petition the N.H. Board of Education to leave Unit 60.
CONCORD — A state plan to keep millions of dollars in federal Medicaid money could increase the cost of caring for patients in county-run nursing homes, say officials in the 10 N.H. county governments. People who can’t afford private nursing homes — about 3,000 in 10 facilities throughout the state — are taken in by county governments.