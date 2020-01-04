Sunday, Jan. 4, 1970
Wednesday,
Jan. 4, 1995
Keene’s low-key city manager stayed true to form, even as he was announcing his resignation. J. Patrick MacQueen, the city government’s chief executive for more than 16 years, quietly announced Tuesday that he will leave the job July 1. At age 47, MacQueen says it’s just time for a change. “I could do this another 15 years, but it would be a matter of forcing myself to do it,” he said. “I want to find out what I want to be.”
At least 400 people — some holding signs reading “Antrim is Not A Prison Town” — greeted a Massachusetts-based consultant who’s recommending that the former Hawthorne College be converted to a state prison. The scene was Tuesday night at Antrim’s school gymnasium, where residents unanimously blasted Mark D. Corrigan’s recommendations that Antrim join three other sites for badly needed expansions to the state’s prison system. Corrigan told the standing-room-only crowd that they should be open-minded about the possibility.