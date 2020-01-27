Tuesday, Jan. 27, 1970
Keene’s city government began to get down to specifics yesterday on where a new or expanded county courthouse should be. The city is on record as favoring a downtown courthouse location, while the county delegation has voted 14-12 to move the facilities out of downtown to an old armory site at Washington and Gilsum streets.
Dr. Leo F. Redfern. Keene State College president, thinks that the institution he heads should remain relatively small in the years ahead to avoid many of the problems now being experienced by larger universities. While Redfern admits that the college has had its problems in a day when young people and students tend to be impatient and disagree with the establishment, he feels that such problems are more manageable on a smaller campus.
Friday, Jan. 27, 1995
A Colorado firm says it can save Keene’s taxpayers $353,000 a year by operating the city’s water and sewer departments more efficiently. But the city’s public works department says the company will cut corners and sacrifice quality to achieve the savings.
CONCORD — Opponents of the N.H. Fish and Game Department’s plan to allow hunting coyotes at night should go to the state Legislature, according to lawmakers and department officials. Fish and Game has drafted rules for the nighttime hunt because it was instructed to do so after the Legislature passed a law last year.