Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1995
Keene’s long, bitter contract stalemate with its police and fire unions may be softening. A new round of negotiations has been called, and a Keene City Council committee is trying to help reach settlements with union members who have been working without a contract since mid-1993. Tonight, unions for firefighters and their supervisors will meet with the city’s lead negotiator, Assistant City Manager Laurence R. Shaffer.
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Fife Symington is trying to defuse an argument between his state and New Hampshire over which one gets to hold the first presidential primary in 1996. Symington said Tuesday he has been talking with N.H. Gov. Stephen E. Merrill, hoping to reach an agreement that would allow both states to hold early primaries.