Friday, Jan. 30, 1970
The key segment of a proposed $1,153,630 Public Works Department budget for 1970 is a program for new construction. The construction budget includes funds to make major street improvements, build new highways, install sidewalks, lay drainage and sewage lines and construct the Commercial Street parking lot.
Keene store owners have given “a very encouraging reception” in the conceptual plan for the development of the downtown area, according to city planner Jerry F. McCollough. At a special Chamber of Commerce meeting this week, about 30 merchants heard McCollough describe the downtown segment of the city’s comprehensive plan.
Monday, Jan. 30, 1995
After 22 years, it’s a matter of record that whatever the Apple Hill Chamber Players perform will sound good, often terrific. It can be news only if the players fall off their standard. There is no news, then, from Saturday night’s benefit concert before a full house at Congregation Ahavas Achim in Keene.
WASHINGTON — President Clinton told governors today he wanted to give states more power to fashion welfare reforms, but cautioned against heartless changes. “We do have a national interest in protecting ... our children,” he said.