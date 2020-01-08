Thursday, Jan. 8, 1970
Yesterday, the Architectural Review Board approved the design plans for the proposed Keene Clinic to be located on Court Street next to the new Elliot Community Hospital. Jerry F. McCollough and George T. Kingsbury, two members of the three-man board, told D. Stuart Blakely, administrator of the clinic, that the design of the building was “attractive and highly compatible” with the surrounding environment.
SAIGON — The U.S. Command made it official today — the number of Americans killed in Vietnam passed 40,000 last week in the final days of the war’s ninth year. Military spokesmen said 65 GIs died last week, the lowest number in three months, and 477 were wounded as both sides observed truces for the new year — the Communists’ three days and the Allies’ one.
Sunday, Jan. 8, 1995
