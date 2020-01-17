Saturday, Jan. 17, 1970
“Neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night” keeps letter carriers from their appointed rounds. But Keene residents who fail to provide safe approaches to their mailboxes risk non-delivery of their morning mail. It’s been two weeks since the local letter carriers pleaded publicly for snow removal and sanding on paths and steps of area houses.
NEW YORK — A hippie millionaire, nephew of convicted society procurer Minot “Mickey” Jelke, made headway Friday in giving away his $25 million inheritance in an attempt to bring happiness to a troubled world. “When everybody is as rich as I am, then I’ll leave the world alone and go to a desert island and make love to my wife,” said long-haired Michael James Brody, 21, as he handed out checks of up to $2,500 in a Manhattan night club.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, 1995
Birds are singing, the snow is melting and Virginia Swahnberg of Keene is picking pansies in her yard. Sounds nice, for April. Problem is, it’s the middle of January. Record warm temperatures, rain and fog have forced the closure of several ski areas and have prompted the National Weather Service to post a flood watch.
OSAKA, Japan — Japan’s nightmare of a disastrous urban earthquake came true today when a powerful quake tore through several western cities, toppling hundreds of buildings, touching off raging fires and killing nearly 4,000 people. The devastation was worst in the port city of Kobe, where the early morning quake collapsed roads, knocked trains off their tracks and wrecked docks.