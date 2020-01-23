Friday, Jan. 23, 1970
The chairman of Cheshire County’s legislative delegation asked the Keene City Council last night to tell the county what to do about its inadequate courthouse. C. Robertson Trowbridge, R-Dublin, noting the City Council and numerous organizations have favored a downtown courthouse location, asked the council to make a specific offer of land for a new courthouse in March.
A zoning ordinance amendment which will allow housing developers to put some imagination in their designs was approved unanimously last night by the City Council. The aim of the amendment is to allow developers to cut down the size of side and front yards, which are seldom used, and devote the land area to open space.
Monday, Jan. 23, 1995
PETERBOROUGH — A 15-year-old debate on the Conval Regional School District’s funding formula may be coming to an end this year. A compromise worked out Friday by three important players could settle the contentious debate.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — “Forrest Gump” can add three Golden Globes to its box of chocolates. The feel-good blockbuster was named best dramatic picture and Tom Hanks was chosen as best dramatic actor. Robert Zemeckis won as best director. A surprise winner was Jessica Lange as best dramatic actress for her role of an angry Army wife in the little-seen “Blue Sky.”