Friday, Jan. 2, 1970
“Let the manager manage, let the council counsel and let the citizens of Keene receive the kind of city government they rightfully deserve.” Thus did Keene’s new mayor, Robert M. Clark Jr., begin a fresh decade of Keene city government. The new Council and a crowded audience of private citizens heard Clark outline seven important challenges facing the city government.
Motions to dismiss a petition seeking to nullify Keene’s revised city charter, which takes effect today, were filed late this morning in Cheshire County Superior Court. The motions charge the suit brought by five Keene voters prior to the Nov. 4 election at which the revised charter was adopted is now moot, in view of the election.
Monday, Jan. 2, 1995
On First Night, Keene slid into 1995. Literally. The city’s fifth annual First Night celebration featured the usual collection of music, food and other entertainment. Officials estimated that 10,000 people — somewhat fewer than expected — watched the midnight fireworks display from the Central Square area. But freezing rain turned sidewalks and streets to ice about an hour before midnight.
For anyone on the road at midnight Saturday, it wasn’t a Happy New Year. Freezing rain late on New Year’s Eve sent cars skidding off roads all around the Monadnock Region. Highway crews and rescue squads had it just as bad, sliding around, trying to help people out.