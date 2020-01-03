Saturday, Jan. 3, 1970
The task of fitting the new City Council into the harness of the new city charter began yesterday afternoon with the council’s Bills, Land and Licenses Committee. The committee and Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. tentatively set Jan. 14 as the date for a council review of the revised charter adopted by Keene’s voters in a Nov. 4 referendum. The charter vested virtually all administrative authority in the city manager, defined the mayor’s role as figurehead of the city government and clarified the City Council’s policy powers.
The Keene High School wrestling squad officially begins its season today at Lowell, Mass., in what it hopes will eventually lead to a New England championship. “We promised a N.E. title this year,” Coach Dave Minickiello said, “and I hope we can keep that promise.”
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 1995
A fascination with local history is blossoming. In town after town in southwestern New Hampshire, historical societies are looking for — and finding — ways to preserve and exhibit artifacts and old documents. Increasingly, interest in who did what when — and what clothes they wore when they got married, or when firemen rode that horse-drawn pumper — is spreading beyond the memberships of historical societies.
Thirty-six communities will be asked for money this year to help people in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, in programs run by the local anti-poverty agency. Southwestern Community Services runs programs to help people who can’t pay fuel bills or who need assistance in nutrition and housing and other essentials.