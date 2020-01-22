Thursday, Jan. 22, 1970
The schedule for the 1970 Keene Winter Carnival, based on a theme of “Disneyland in Snow,” was approved last night at a meeting of the carnival organizational committee. The snow sculpture competition will run from Feb. 16 to 20. On the weekend there will be skiing competitions on Pinnacle Mountain, sledding, toboggan and ski-mobile races, three hockey games, food and more.
DURHAM — Gov. Walter Peterson today disclosed that he intends to name his special legal counsel, Warren Rudman, as the state’s next attorney general. Rudman, a Nashua attorney, would replace George S. Pappagiannis, who steps down Feb. 1 to accept the post of state Supreme Court clerk. The governor made the disclosure at a news conference to be broadcast over the state’s educational television network this evening.
Sunday, Jan. 22, 1995
No paper published.