Saturday, Jan. 31, 1970
CONCORD — Wednesday seemed to be “knock the Legislature” Day in Concord, as the Executive Council took off after the lawmakers for leaving two agencies — the Commission on the Arts and the Water Resources Board — holding the bag without sufficient funds to carry out their mandated programs.
A new channel will be added to Keene’s cable television system next week, proclaimed “Cable TV Week,” by Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. Channel 27, WSMW-TV from Worcester, Mass., will appear on channel 8 for cable television subscribers and will feature Boston Celtics and college basketball, nightly country and western shows and at least two movies a day.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 1995
For over 200 years, N.H. voters have convened at annual meetings to set the directions for their town and school governments. It’s a tradition in Northern New England. But not everyone likes it. Times have changed and just as people no longer ride horses to town meeting, many no longer have the time to sit in a town hall for hours. Many want voting on the school budget to be a few minutes at a ballot box and then you head home.
JAFFREY — Newt Gingrich has a standing invitation to visit the AmeriCorps crew at Monadnock State Park anytime. If the new Republican Speaker of the House takes up the offer when he visits New Hampshire this June, the AmeriCorps crew members will have a slew of projects to show him.