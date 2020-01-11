Sunday,
Jan. 11, 1970
Wednesday,
Jan. 11, 1970
Blitz, a German shepherd, sits up straight, as if at attention in the front seat of Cpl. Herbert C. Frink’s cruiser. With his ears straight up, his chest jutting forward, he stares at Frink, awaiting a command. Molly, a bloodhound, takes no cue from Blitz. She is unfazed by the snap of a camera or, it seems, by the commands of her master, Cpl. Michael A. Gorecki. She sniffs the ground casually, then jumps up on a stranger in a friendly greeting. Though they share the same job as State Police dogs, Molly and Blitz have little in common.
DURHAM — With college enrollment expected to increase in the next decade, it might become more difficult for N.H. residents to get into the state university system. According to estimates, enrollment will soar by 3,000 at Plymouth State College, Keene State College and the University of New Hampshire by the fall semester of 2001.