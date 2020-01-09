Friday, Jan. 9, 1970
A parochial education study group has recommended that St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Keene become a regional school. The proposal was made as an answer to the rising cost of education. The Region IV Diocesan Task Force feels that a single parish can no longer provide adequate funds for the schooling of students from other parishes.
More than 55 percent of Keene’s land area will be undeveloped open space if recommendations of Keene’s comprehensive planning consultant are followed. The plan to conserve Keene’s quality environment though public ownership or control was presented to a Planning Board subcommittee at a noon luncheon yesterday.
Monday, Jan. 9, 1995
Keene’s five public elementary schools need updated computers, the high school needs two more teachers for math and science, and somebody has to deal with increasing youth violence. All three issues helped to shape the 1995-96 school budget that was outlined for the Keene Board of Education’s finance committee Saturday, at an all-day review. The budget proposal totals $29,054,012, up $440,347 from this year, with special education and equipment needs playing a big part in the increase.
As 1996 presidential candidates tramp across New Hampshire, the Concord Coalition says it will be right behind them checking their math. The goal is to bring the federal deficit under control.