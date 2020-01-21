Wednesday, Jan. 21, 1970
Keene’s police and fire departments tried to sell the City Council’s Finance Committee on hefty budget increases for their 1970 activities last night. But they won’t know for about 10 days whether they succeeded, and won’t know until either Feb. 19 or March 5, when the City Council adopts a 1970 budget, whether the council will approve the increase.
“We should concentrate on making the school more the student’s, not the educator’s.” That was the response of Superintendent John W. Day as he verified the Center for the Study of Educational Innovations findings that the students are excluded from curriculum planning.
Saturday, Jan. 21, 1995
Unless Keene’s city council says no, 34 firefighters and their supervisors will soon have a new three-year contract. On Friday, the two city unions unanimously ratified the contract hammered out before dawn on Thursday. The vote ends a contentious, 18-month battle between city government and the unions representing the firefighters and the firefighters’ supervisors.
SWANZEY CENTER — For all the recent controversy about Swanzey’s police department and Chief Larss A. Ogren, the proposed 1995 police budget is up just a smidgen. Some residents, including Selectman Chair Bonnie J. Tolman, have accused Ogren of spending too much money in the police department.