Wednesday, Jan. 14, 1970
Where, when and how to improve Keene’s schools will be decided Jan. 26 by the Keene Board of Education’s building, facilities committee. Richard L. Champagne, elementary school supervisor, released a report that concluded that the western half of the city is growing quickly and has the potential for more residential expansion, making the enlargement of the Daniels and Symonds schools a top-level priority.
BERLIN — State Racing Commission Chairman Emmet J. Kelley of Berlin said the commission’s denial of a hearing to dismissed Hinsdale Raceway Manager William Cassaro was “justified.” Kelley was prompted to comment on the commission’s decision, announced Friday, by the accusation from one of Cassaro’s attorneys that the action was a decision by a “kangaroo committee.”
Saturday, Jan. 14, 1995
Break out the shorts and T-shirts. Well, maybe that’s going a little too far, but with temperatures expected to hit near 60 degrees this weekend, who knows? Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Concord say unseasonably warm temperatures should continue through Monday.
WASHINGTON — The House Republican leadership plans to unveil a $200 billion, five-year plan for spending cuts by the end of January as the first of two packages designed to pay for sweeping tax cuts and to lead to a balanced federal budget. Medicare is just one of many candidates for steep cutbacks, House Budget Committee Chairman John Kasich, R-Ohio, said.