Wednesday, Jan. 28, 1970
An educator who served Keene State College for more than 35 years as both a top administrative officer and a professor of science will be honored when the college’s new men’s residence hall is formally dedicated this spring. The new hall, the largest building ever constructed on the KSC campus, will be named H. Dwight Carle Hall in honor of the college’s late dean emeritus of instruction.
Keene will only have “half a tool” without the second and final phase of the comprehensive community plan, Robert L. Mallat Jr., planning board chairman, said last night. And, with chances of getting federal aid to pay for two-thirds of the second phase uncertain, Mallat has urged the City Council to appropriate enough money to let the city pay for the second phase by itself.
Saturday, Jan. 28, 1995
ANTRIM — Transcendental meditation — and not 7½ to 15 years of hard labor — is how people will soon be doing time at the former Hawthorne College campus in Antrim. When a deal is finalized Tuesday, the 485-acre campus will be owned by a nonprofit educational organization based in Goffstown called the Maharishi School of Vedic Sciences. It plans to use the campus to expand is offerings of courses based on transcendental meditation.
WASHINGTON — Score it New Hampshire 1, Arizona 0 in the battle over the 1996 Republican primary calendar. New Hampshire has traditionally held the first primary, and after weeks of sparring Arizona backed down Friday.