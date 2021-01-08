Friday, Jan. 8, 1971
The Beaver Street Market will be rebuilt on the site where it burned last month and in a neighborhood which until last night banned construction of anything but homes. The Keene City Council last night produced a packet of legislation which amends the zoning ordinance to permit reconstruction of the grocery store at 98 Beaver St. but which prohibits the construction of other markets in other high-density residential zones.
The State Department of Education will help Keene in planning a year-round school system, but how much money will be available for such a project is unknown. The space utilization committee of the Keene School Board has been studying the possibility of extending the school year in order to better use existing facilities and solve present overcrowding.
Monday, Jan. 8, 1996
Sure, the Internet is the hottest thing since Edison started showing off that fancy candle. But how do you sell it to voters at the Keene School District meeting?
BRATTLEBORO — A small Brattleboro-based news service may not be small much longer: Its stories will be carried nationwide. The American News Service, founded last summer, is working to fulfill a new agreement with Knight-Ridder Tribune News Services of Washington, D.C.