Thursday, Jan. 7, 1971
CONCORD — State Attorney General Warren Rudman says it will be at least a week before he issues an opinion on the legality of “whites only” clauses in the charters of private clubs.
CHARLESTOWN — Police are conducting an investigation of a break-in at the Elms Hotel on Main Street which took place after 1 a.m. Wednesday and the theft of 40 bottles of liquor and $4-6 from a donation canister in the hotel lounge.
Until recently, soccer in the United States was mainly played by foreign-born students or by ethnic clubs in big cities but rarely by American-born athletes. Five years ago, according to a survey by the Professional North American Soccer League, only about 800 high schools, mostly in the Northeast, had soccer teams. Now there are 2,800.
Sunday, Jan. 7, 1996
No newspaper published.