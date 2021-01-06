Wednesday, Jan. 6, 1971
The Keene Snowmobile Club has been accused of failing to maintain safety standards for its members’ activity on city-owned land. Arthur F. Jones, head of Keene’s Parks and Recreation Department, said last night the club has not established the “snow-patrols” it promised late last year, and he said its failure to check reckless driving is resulting in “numerous” complaints from Keene residents.
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Dr. Columbus O’Donnell Iselin, oceanographer who made the world-famous chart of the Gulf Stream in 1936, died Tuesday at his Vineyard Haven, Mass., home. He was 66.
Saturday, Jan. 6, 1996
Rep. Timothy N. Robertson, D-Keene, has a proposition that may ease the burden of property owners in New Hampshire. But it may not go down easy with business owners. Robertson and three other state representatives are proposing to quadruple the business enterprise tax to 1 percent of payroll expenses and interest paid, from its current level of one-quarter of 1 percent.
MIAMI — Don Shula said Friday he resigned as coach of the Miami Dolphins because he did not want to bring in a new coaching staff for just one year or extend his contract beyond next season. Shula, 66, who became the winningest coach in NFL history in a 33-year career with the Baltimore Colts and the Dolphins, will remain with the Dolphins as part owner.