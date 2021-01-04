Monday, Jan. 4, 1971
WASHINGTON — Senate leaders, frustrated by a series of filibusters that crippled the body in the closing days of the 91st Congress, are mapping a new assault against rules which allowed the slowdowns. The move will trigger a new filibuster when the 92nd Congress convenes Jan. 21.
BOSTON — For the first time, the federal government has officially approved a process for freezing blood that could end the worry over shortages for blood transfusions in the nation’s hospitals.
Thursday, Jan. 4, 1996
To supporters, the proposed Black Brook Corporate Park is Keene’s best hope for adding industrial jobs and broadening the city’s manufacturing base. But a small group of opponents say city officials are putting profit ahead of the environment.
BENNINGTON — While Bennington’s town government is poised to seize 100 acres of the former Crotched Mountain Ski Area, at least two groups are still interested in reviving the area.