Saturday, Jan. 30, 1971
If you were to build a four-lane highway between Keene and Portsmouth and had to pay for it with tolls, the worst place to start would be between Keene and Manchester. The best place to start would be between Manchester and Hampton. Those are the conclusions of a feasibility study by Wilbur Smith and Associates of New Haven, Conn.
Due to the “overwhelming response” to its drive for the recycling of newspapers, the Center for Human Concerns is no longer able to make door-to-door pickups as it has been doing for the last few months. However, collection boxes will be set up at the IGA in Keene and Wilber’s Supermarket in North Swanzey for those who wish to leave their newspapers.
Tuesday, Jan. 30, 1996
JAFFREY — Some parents who oppose two controversial programs at Conant High School are urging voters to defeat the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School Board’s budget proposal. At a hearing Monday night, several parents said they’ll oppose the proposed budget because they don’t like an innovative program for Conant High freshmen and a plan to test the high school athletes for drugs.
ANTRIM — A heating-oil tank in a home on Clinton Road in Antrim burst Monday afternoon, spilling up to 195 gallons into a drainage ditch. Some of the oil wound up in Great Brook.