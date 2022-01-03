Monday, Jan. 3, 1972
It took just 15 minutes on New Years Day to swear in Keene’s new Mayor, James A. Masiello, hear his inaugural address, swear in 10 city councilmen — and then witness that new council avoid a conflict over rules of procedure.
Famed French singer Maurice Chevalier, who entertained the world for 60 years with his unique brand of Parisian charm, succumbed to heart failure over the weekend at the age of 83. He had been hospitalized for two weeks with a kidney infection.
Friday, Jan. 3, 1997
Rich’s Department Store in the West Street Shopping Plaza in Keene began a formal store-closing sale today as part of the process of the chain’s collapse following several unsuccessful attempts to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
Although there is still some argument over whether the newly discovered Comet Hale-Bopp will eventually rank as the “comet of the century” there is little doubt among experts that it will put on quite a show as it approaches the sun in early April.