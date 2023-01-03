Keene City Manager Peter L. Cheney has recommended scrapping plans for the proposed $4.4-million Beaver Brook Dam, citing that the estimated costs for the project, still stalled after six years of planning, “are too high relative to benefits to be received from the project.”
The Keene City Council has been given until Jan. 16 to decide a new use for the former Post Office on West Street after the building was officially declared “surplus government property” by the General Services Administration, which owns the property.
Saturday, Jan. 3, 1998
MERRIMACK — A barking puppy can be quite a nuisance, but it was a life-saver for Diana Moquin. She had fallen asleep while heating water for tea when a fire erupted under her countertop stove. But her barking Cocker Spaniel awoke her just in time to escape safely suffering only minor smoke inhalation.
The “2000” problem has already begun to rear its ugly head. Many stores are discovering that they are unable to accept credit cards with a year 2000 expiration date because the card scanners will not accept “00” as a year. This has never happened before since, obviously, there were no such things in 1900.
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Monday, Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 3, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.