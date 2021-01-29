Friday, Jan. 29, 1971
For more than five years, a flood-control dam on Beaver Brook has been in the planning stages. Today, the first real step toward moving the dam idea to the building stage was taken when President Nixon recommended a $300,000 federal appropriation for its construction.
Postmaster Walter P. Kretowicz has asked that valentines for local delivery be mailed by Thursday, Feb. 11. Valentine cards, whether sealed or unsealed, require a minimum of six cents postage and should bear the zip code number.
Monday, Jan. 29, 1996
Saturday’s downpours brought more misery to Charlestown and also caused problems elsewhere in the Monadnock Region. About 1¼ inches of rain forced state highway crews to close Route 12 in Charlestown Saturday at 2 p.m. until 6 this morning. The high waters meant more flooding at the Connecticut River Trailer Park, already inundated last week.
Voters in many Monadnock Region towns will cast ballots in March for a lot more than town officers and zoning changes. They will decide whether to adopt the official ballot law — which could mean fundamental changes in New Hampshire’s town-meeting traditions.