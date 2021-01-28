Thursday, Jan. 28, 1971
CONCORD — The House Judiciary Committee today began grappling with the problem of how to deal with campus violence without jeopardizing constitutional guarantees of free speech. Focal point of the problem was a measure sponsored by Rep. Malcolm J. Stevenson, R-Bethlehem, to make it illegal to incite violent overthrow of the government.
Psychology has replaced history as the most popular major field of specialization within the liberal arts and sciences at Keene State College, according to figures compiled from last week’s spring term.
NEW YORK — Jim Plunkett, the Stanford quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy after shattering NCAA single season and career passing records, today was selected by the Boston Patriots to open pro football’s annual draft of college players.
Sunday, Jan. 28, 1996
No newspaper published.