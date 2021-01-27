Wednesday, Jan. 27, 1971
Are people under the age of 21 living in a commune eligible for the surplus commodity foods? “No,” said the New Hampshire Distribution Agency, “unless we receive a letter from their parents saying they deny the child support and no longer claim income tax deductions for them.”
The largest department of Keene’s city government is public works. It is the biggest employer with a staff of 68, running it accounts for 40 percent of the city’s annual budget and its activities requires 11 separate sections of the city’s budget.
Saturday, Jan. 27, 1996
Chalk up another Keene company relieved federal government operations are getting back to normal. Schleicher & Schuell, manufacturer of filter papers, got a sharp kick in the wallet when its major customer, the National Institutes of Health, stopped placing orders when the government shut down because a budget agreement could not be reached between the president and Congress.
MANCHESTER — Web cruisers are caught in a traffic jam as they try to get onto the information superhighway in New Hampshire. Up to 100 New Hampshire businesses, organizations and individuals open sites on the Internet’s World Wide Web each month, and hundreds of users log on each day, often with long waits to begin browsing.