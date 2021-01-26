Tuesday, Jan. 26, 1971
Keene Junior High School will not have double sessions next year. In a special session last night, the Keene School Board rejected the double-session plan designed to relieve overcrowding.
CONCORD — It used to be that getting a job as a teacher in New Hampshire, as elsewhere, was a cinch. It was a seller’s market, and qualified teachers — particularly in the post-Sputnik decade from 1958 to 1968 — were in great demand. This sweeping trend has reversed itself in the past year or two.
Friday, Jan. 26, 1996
MANCHESTER — Four young men felt vindicated when the former Catholic priest who molested them a decade ago in Keene and Hampton was sent to prison. Now, they want a judge to allow them to go on the attack in civil lawsuits.
Thanks to a Keene company, Hillary Rodham Clinton’s recent book tour had a book to promote. The typesetting and composition work on “It Takes A Village” were done by NK Graphics, which is headquartered on Washington Street.