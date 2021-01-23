Saturday, Jan. 23, 1971
“Students oppression” at Keene High School. That’s the charge made by two new groups organized at the high school. They are the Student Activist Committee and the New Hampshire Liberation Front. Chief complaints involve the school drug policy, student-teacher relationships, “vulgar” language and cigarettes in shirt pockets.
WASHINGTON — President Nixon called Friday night for a “New American Revolution” to return power to the people through a drastic overhaul of the federal government and allocation of $6 billion in new money for hard-pressed states and cities.
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 1995
PETERBOROUGH — A supermarket developer found few friends at a meeting Monday night in Peterborough. No matter, said David M. Levenfeld of Wellesley, Mass. He’s pursuing a proposal to build a 56,000-square-foot supermarket on 23 acres on Route 101 at Elm Street.
New Hampshire will probably be getting less money from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but a new way of handing out the money may ease the hit. EPA’s New England regional office will try a new method of distributing federal money to states that could cut bureaucratic costs, increase flexibility and get the public involved.