Friday, Jan. 22, 1971
The days of the voice vote in city elections are a part of ancient history. And now there is a study underway in Keene to see if its successor, the written ballot, should follow suit. A special committee is investigating ways to make voting more efficient, and a look at voting machines is one item on the agenda.
PETERBOROUGH — Some town dumps are open Sundays and some are closed, but if 86 residents of Peterborough get their way at the annual town meeting, Sunday hours will be established for use of the sanitary landfill facility here.
Monday, Jan. 22, 1996
CHARLESTOWN — Residents of the Connecticut River Mobile Home Park in Charlestown were driven from their homes in less than 30 minutes Saturday afternoon as the river overflowed its banks. An ice jam that stretched from a dam in Bellows Falls to Charlestown caused flooding along Route 12. No one was seriously hurt, according to the fire chief.
CONCORD — A decade after the Challenger explosion plunged Concord into shock and grief, the high school where Christa McAuliffe taught and the planetarium built in her honor are breaking with tradition to mark the anniversary with major events.