Thursday, Jan. 21, 1971
In terms of percentages, Keene is the second fastest growing city in the state, and Cheshire County’s growth rate is third among the state’s 10 counties. That is the conclusion drawn by final 1970 U.S. Census figures.
A group in Keene has formed the Keene Learning Community which on Feb. 1 will open a school offering an “alternative” to public school education. The school, in the Unitarian Universalist Church, will have 35 students in the junior high through high school age range working with 30 teachers. It will be ungraded, emphasizing individual attention, self-direction and self-exploration.
The Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce tonight will hand the City Council a proposal to establish special districts which would have the power to tax themselves for their own municipal improvements. Special assessment districts are provided for in New Hampshire state law.
Sunday, Jan. 21, 1995
No newspaper published.