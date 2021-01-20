Wednesday, Jan. 20, 1971
WINCHESTER — The town of Winchester is cleaning up today after a fire which destroyed four stores and six apartments in the Main Street business district. Five families were safely evacuated from the buildings, but all personal property was lost in the fire that broke out at 6:30 p.m. and raged out of control for four hours. Temperatures which hovered around 15 degrees below zero hampered efforts by 11 fire companies from three states.
PETERBOROUGH — “I in no way will force students to stand, sit or assume any other position during patriotic ceremonies. I will urge them to do what they think is right,” Superintendent Raymond G. Edwards said last night. Edwards was speaking to the Conval Regional School Board on the position his office has taken in dealing with student refusals to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and to stand during the playing of the national anthem.
Saturday, Jan. 20, 1996
Police said Laurie E. Burt of Westmoreland would likely have been seriously injured if not for the quick action of Yvonne DeMay of Keene. DeMay yanked Burt out of the way of a car just before it plowed into a cement column at the Keene Post Office.
MARLBOROUGH — The Marlborough Country Store will be closing for renovations at the end of this month. But its owner, Elliott B. Pawski, doesn’t know if he’ll reopen the store. That depends on whether he can afford to fix his shop, which is in the basement of a 150-year-old farmhouse on Route 101.