Saturday,
Jan. 2, 1971
New Year’s Day was no holiday for city and state snow removal crews as the first day of 1971 brought another 6 inches of snow to the Monadnock Region.
For Keene students, it was the year of the championship football team and dungarees for both sexes in school. For the Keene School Board and district administrators, 1970 brings to mind visions of overcrowded schools and numerous studies on topics ranging from drugs to special education.
Tuesday,
Jan. 2, 1996
From the start of festivities at 3 p.m. Sunday until the stroke of midnight Monday, thousands of people came to downtown Keene for an entertaining and alcohol-free ringing in of the new year. At least 8,000 adult and between 2,000 and 3,000 children’s First Night buttons were sold this year, easily topping last year’s combined total of about 6,500.
While she looked fondly on Keene’s past, in her first speech as mayor, Patricia T. Russell warned against getting lost there. Russell, a city councilor for six years and a prominent Democratic Party leader, took the oath of office at noon on Monday, becoming the first woman mayor in Keene’s 262-year history.