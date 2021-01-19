Tuesday, Jan. 19, 1971
WALPOLE — The state has ordered the Walpole Village District to clean up its sewer, which feeds directly into the Connecticut River without any treatment. The village district, by itself, can’t possibly raise the money to pay for a sewage-treatment plant. Walpole’s town selectmen refuse to offer help, terming the state order “a village district problem.”
WESTMORELAND — Cheshire County’s Maplewood Hospital does not meet the federal requirements for care of the elderly ill, C. Russell Waterman, county farm superintendent, told the county commissioners yesterday. “And we’re practically the only county in the state without the basic physical requirements necessary to meet federal standards for skilled care,” Waterman said.
Friday, Jan. 19, 1996
Break out the bulldozers — Keene city councilors voted Thursday night to take a $4 million loan to develop Black Brook corporate park. And the anchor company that city officials wanted to move there, Sims-Concord Portex, has reached a tentative agreement to do so, said City Manager John A. MacLean.
SWANZEY — Swanzey Planning Board members say they would rather wait a year — and face heat from the state government — than ask town meeting voters to order massive tree cutting near Keene-owned Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey.