Monday, Jan. 18, 1971
The weatherman really pushed the thermostat down Sunday morning in the Monadnock Region when an official temperature of 25 degrees below zero was recorded in Keene and an unofficial reading of 36 below in Marlow’s “ice box.” It was the lowest for Jan. 17 that has ever been recorded for the date in the 86 years of record keeping.
WINCHESTER — Winchester’s new zoning law is only four days old, but a group of residents are trying to have it rescinded. The law provides only one district in Winchester — a general district.
Thursday, Jan. 18, 1996
JAFFREY — Voters in Jaffrey will be asked to follow Peterborough’s example by offering to build new quarters for the district court they share.
WASHINGTON — The government is giving states seven months to figure out how to catch stores that sell cigarettes to minors, beginning a national crackdown on illegal tobacco sales. Congress in 1992 passed a law forbidding any store from selling tobacco to anyone under 18.