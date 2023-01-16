Tuesday, Jan. 16, 1973
What is the Keene Downtown Infrastructure Project?
In December, the steering committee for the Keene Downtown Infrastructure Project recommended a plan that calls for significant aesthetic changes to the downtown core that would accompany work to replace outdated water and sewer systems. A full timeline and documents tied to the plans -- which still must be approved by the City Council -- can be found on Keene's website.
Below are facts about the project, along with common questions and answers.
If you have additional questions about the project itself, contact the City of Keene Public Works office at citreq-dpw@keenenh.gov or call (603) 352-6550.
For questions about The Sentinel's reporting on the project, you can reach City and Government reporter Hunter Oberst at hoberst@keenesentinel.com.
A downtown infrastructure overhaul that would tear up sections of Central Square and Main Street to perform necessary upgrades to water and sewer systems. The plans recommended to the City Council also include other work, such as replacing the signalized traffic circle at Central Square with a small roundabout and installing a large patch of green space that would extend out from the north side of the roundabout near The Stage Restaurant and the United Church of Christ.
In the current design concept, Central Square would keep all its existing features, which include the bandstand, statue, water fountain, and cannon. The design would expand Central Square from its current 17,450 square feet to a total of 31,400 square feet by adding sidewalk and community space between the church and bandstand.
According to the latest update from the city on the project, the parking spaces that would be removed on the north side of Central Square between Washington Street and Court Street would be replaced by parking spaces added to each side of the expansion area. Overall this would represent a net loss of 15 spaces on Central Square, according to the city's consultant on the project, Stantec. Mayor George Hansel said he has asked Stantec and city staff to explore ways in which there would be no loss in parking.
The current debate at City Hall is what downtown should look like when the streets are put back together. Recommendations from the city's steering committee on the project made their way to city councilors Jan. 5, though no action has been taken yet.
A public informational meeting on the project is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. at Heberton Hall at the Keene Public Library.
A second informational meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. in the Keene High School auditorium.
The final decision on the project and any other changes to downtown will come down to a City Council vote. Mayor Hansel said that vote, as of Jan. 10, is still a few months away.
Plans call for the three-year project to begin in spring 2024, broken down into three phases:
- Phase 1: spring 2024 - Work on Central Square.
- Phase 2: spring 2025 - Main Street stretching to Gilbo Avenue and Railroad Street.
- Phase 3: spring 2026 - Main Street from Gilbo Ave/Railroad Street to Water Street
This timeline pertains to work to be done both above and underground.
Here is a list of what we've written so far in covering this project, dating back to a public workshop in June 2022.
June 30, 2022: Residents weigh in on Keene's planned downtown infrastructure overhaul
Nov. 22, 2022: Keene officials want more public input on planned downtown revamp
Dec. 3, 2022: Central flair: Locals lobby for arts, cyclists as Keene plans infrastructure work
Dec. 14, 2022: Panel recommends swapping Central Square circle with mini roundabout
Dec. 30, 2022: Keene group begins organizing an attempt to 'Save the Square' from proposed changes
Jan. 6, 2023: Keene councilors take up downtown redesign plans, subject of upcoming public forums
Jan. 11, 2023: Procedural disagreement emerges in Keene infrastructure project
Taking a look back
Latest e-Edition
Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13-15, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid log, Jan. 16, 2023
Most popular
-
Keene police: One person dead in Thursday afternoon crash that closed Route 12
-
'Sewing' division: Hobby Lobby draws mixed reception in Keene
-
Police identify 85-year-old Vt. man who died in Keene crash Thursday
-
IRS says private Keene ambulance company owes $648K in back taxes
-
Long-planned Swanzey apartment complex heads back to the planning board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.