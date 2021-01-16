Saturday,
Jan. 16, 1971
Robert W. Heald, Keene’s top election official, said Thursday there is “room for improvement” in the city’s vote-counting procedures, but he praised local election personnel for their “high standard of accuracy.” Heald’s comments came in response to criticisms over the fact that vote tallies from three of Keene’s five wards were the last in the state to be registered in the November 1970 general election.
WASHINGTON — The Nixon Administration reported that more school systems in the South than in the North were integrated and, thus, the federal government would begin turning its attention to Northern schools.
Tuesday,
Jan. 16, 1996
There’s a new gauge of corporate health. “It’s pretty clear that when people are healthy and in better shape and feel better about themselves, they perform better,” says Christian Rieseberg, the aquatics and physical education director at the Keene Family YMCA. “That’s obvious to management.” Healthy workers make for healthy companies.
WASHINGTON — Deaths from infectious diseases rose 58 percent between 1980 and 1992, with the AIDS virus, respiratory diseases and blood infections the main culprits, government scientists said today. The increase made infectious diseases the third leading killer of Americans and proves the bugs are a rising threat to health, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.