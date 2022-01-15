CHARLESTOWN — The first public hearing on a proposed new zoning ordinance in Charlestown Thursday night found town voters strongly divided on the issue of mobile homes. Immediately affected by the new zoning law would be plans for the Poisson Mobile Home Park to be located in the town watershed area.
Just about everybody seems to think a job fair for unemployed area veterans would be a good idea. Everybody, that is, except the veterans. Out of an estimated 300 unemployed veterans in the Keene area, only eight responded to a survey designed to feel out interest in such a fair.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 1997
WALPOLE — Make it safe, and Walpole residents will support a new, bigger Rite Aid drugstore in their town. The planning board approved Rite Aid’s plan to move across Route 12 from its current location at North Meadow Plaza but attached some significant conditions, including changes to ease traffic problems.
BRATTLEBORO — A Massachusetts man who got into a traffic dispute with another driver in Brattleboro Tuesday identified himself as a police officer, but he turned out to be an imposter, according to Brattleboro police. The other driver, a woman, told police the man identified himself as a Massachusetts police officer and displayed a badge.