Friday, Jan. 15, 1971
Invitations for bids on a new post office and federal building in Keene will be announced Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. by the General Services Administration. A spokesman for the office of Congressman James C. Cleveland said today that the project cost for the building, to be located at the intersection of Main and Marlboro streets, is estimated at $1 million.
WINCHESTER — A zoning ordinance was approved by the voters at a meeting held yesterday. The approved ordinance does not divide the town into business, industrial, residential, rural and agricultural zones as do the ordinances of other Cheshire County towns. There is only one district in Winchester — a general district. The ordinance does require a $2 building permit for occupying a lot for any purpose.
Monday, Jan. 15, 1996
ANTRIM — Although neighbors might not notice, the former Hawthorne College is slowly coming back to life as a center for Transcendental Meditation.
CONCORD — A handful of white supremacists, rallying to “congratulate” New Hampshire for remaining the only state without a legal Martin Luther King holiday, was confronted this morning by a group of angry protesters. Shouting “Nazism must go,” the 15 protesters accused the four white supremacists of being anti-gay and anti-black.