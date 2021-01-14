Thursday, Jan. 14, 1971
A 500-student middle school for grades 5 through 8 would be crowded as soon as completed, James Mugford, a member of the building facilities committee, said last night. After reviewing enrollment projections again, the committee of the Keene School Board decided that plans for a middle school should be based on an enrollment of 900 students.
City Health Officer Alfred H. Merrifield said yesterday there is no evidence of an epidemic of infectious hepatitis in Keene. The three cases of the liver disease reported over the last month at Symonds School appear to be separate cases and there is “not much to worry about,” he said.
CHARLESTOWN — A proposal establishing an Instructional Materials Center in North Walpole which would house a large collection of books and other instructional aides to all district schools received approval of the Fall Mountain Regional School Board this week. The move is an attempt to improve library services to schools which do not have them now and which must have access to a 6,000-volume book collection by July 1, 1972.
Sunday, Jan. 14, 1996
No newspaper published.