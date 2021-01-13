Wednesday, Jan. 13, 1971
SWANZEY CENTER — Monadnock Regional High School and surrounding grounds will be the site of sled dog races which are expected to draw as many as 70 racers and teams from all over New England this weekend.
A thorough study of what to do with Keene’s trash and garbage is being started by the city government.
Saturday, Jan. 13, 1996
If you weren’t removing snow and ice from your roof last week, chances are you’ll be doing it soon, maybe when water starts dripping into your house. But good luck finding a snow rake or a roofer who’ll do it for you. Even before Friday’s storm, snow rakes were not to be found; the roofers were straight out.
CONCORD — A Massachusetts insurer’s $55 million buyout of Matthew Thornton Health Plan, New Hampshire’s second-largest health maintenance organization, was approved Friday by the insurance commissioner. As part of the deal, exclusive contracts with doctors in the Keene area will be ended.