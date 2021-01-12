Tuesday, Jan. 12, 1971
The Keene Board of Education last night adopted the first school district drug policy in the state of New Hampshire. The policy states “all unauthorized school staff and students shall not possess, use, sell or dispense controlled drugs or narcotics on school property or during school-sponsored activities held off school premises.”
SWANZEY CENTER — The Monadnock Regional School Board last night voted to do away with its new school vacation calendar and return to its former schedule of week-long vacations in February and April. The new calendar would have provided for three long weekends and only one week-long vacation during the spring term.
Friday, Jan. 12, 1996
Nobody’s crazy about school district meetings, Keene school and city officials decided this week, but the alternative is worse. On Thursday night, a Keene City Council committee voted unanimously to oppose changing the way the city’s voters decide school issues, a change called the official ballot law.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Four more executives are leaving Apple Computer Inc. even before the company undergoes a major restructuring to secure a stable future. The personal computer pioneer, which next week will post a $68 million operating loss for the key October-December quarter, is expected to lay off at least 1,000 employees.