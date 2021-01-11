Monday, Jan. 11, 1971
SWANZEY CENTER — A change in the school calendar has brought opposition from a number of parents and teachers in the Monadnock Regional School District. The new calendar, adopted by the Supervisory Union 38 Board last year, allows for a week vacation in March and long weekends in February, April and May. Traditionally there have been week-long vacations in February and April.
Reports of infectious hepatitis hospitalizing three students in the lower grades of Symonds School have produced fears that there may be an epidemic of the liver disease. Elliot Community Hospital has handled five cases of infectious hepatitis in the last six months.
Thursday, Jan. 11, 1996
GILSUM — Residents will decide in March if they want to make Gilsum friendlier to businesses. Proposed zoning amendments would allow some businesses to open on Route 10 without having to apply for a special exemption from the town. Now, except for tourist homes, businesses that want to open in Gilsum need permission from the planning board.
JAFFREY — On Dec. 18, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School Board voted 6-1 to implement drug testing for student athletes at the high school beginning Jan. 27. Yet it is apparent that the impact of this vote didn’t hit until last week, when Conant unveiled its drug policy in a packet delivered to students and their parents.