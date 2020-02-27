Friday, Feb. 27, 1970
CONCORD — Gov. Walter Peterson said today he has named an ad hoc committee to coordinate and correlate programs on drug abuse in the state. “The need for such a committee became apparent when I met with several representatives of state departments who are currently involved in various drug control programs,” the governor said.
Keene city government officials found out yesterday they can, if they really want to, move the site of the new post office building planned for Main and Marlboro streets. The question which remains to be answered is how badly the city wants to move the location and whether it will spend a lot of money to accomplish it.
Monday, Feb. 27, 1995
The good news on the Keene labor front: Firefighters are expected to sign a contract with the city government today. The bad news: Police talks are still going nowhere. After negotiating all day Saturday, all that the Keene police supervisors union and city officials could agree on is that they need a third party to help sort things out.
They may not have won the competition, but Keene’s robot-builders were more enthusiastic than any other team in the regional U.S. First Tournament. The Keene High School-Markem Corp. team won the team spirit award in Saturday’s tournament at Memorial High School. Their robot, El Bandito, placed first in one out of three competitions against other schools and engineers even though they didn’t finish first overall.