Tuesday, Feb. 24, 1970
The Keene Board of Education got an early look at an upcoming school study report last night. What they saw will undoubtedly have an impact on new buildings or school additions they will ask school district officials to appropriate money for. City planner Jerry F. McCollough said the report from Hans Klunder Associates contradicts three of the four priority building recommendations the board is considering for voter action this year.
From all indications, the Keene Winter Carnival committee next year will begin with a fund surplus. “Financially, the carnival was a success,” Alex G. Foldeak, director of recreation, said. “We’ll have at least $1,000 for next year and maybe a good deal more.”
Friday, Feb. 24, 1995
David J. Prevost, the former Keene man accused of a crime rampage last spring, says he plans to file charges against the Cheshire County Sheriff’s Department after a violent scuffle Thursday afternoon. Prevost bit a sheriff’s deputy and was struck in the head by Sheriff Douglas K. Fish. Both sides agree on that part of the story; they disagree on who started the fight. The incident occurred in a small cell at the sheriff’s offices in the basement of the courthouse in Keene.
Field goals and fast moves by the robotic El Bandito can take Keene High School students to the top in Saturday’s U.S. First Competition. The short, squat robot is a collaboration between businesses and education. Markem Technologies engineers and Keene High students made the robot. On Wednesday it zipped across the classroom floor, six engineers pumping their fists in the air, yelling, “Go, go!” They watched like proud parents.