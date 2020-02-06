Friday, Feb. 6, 1970
To the surprise of many people, a long-range plan for Keene’s downtown has met little criticism from businessmen or city officials. In fact, the primary questions about the plan have not been “why” but “how.” Yesterday, city planning consultant Hans Klunder began to get specific in his proposal for downtown Keene.
In the past, when Keene residents have been unhappy with their city government, the only available means of official protest was voting in municipal elections. Beginning next Thursday, Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. will open a “Citizens Night Council,” an official forum for citizen gripes, questions and ideas.
Monday, Feb. 6, 1995
Sure, the foot or so of snow that fell this weekend may be inconvenient, and some will complain. It was the first major snowstorm to hit the Monadnock Region this winter and, by rights, was long overdue. Overall, it caused relatively few problems. Concerts and other events were canceled, but drivers behaved themselves.
Who will be on the Monadnock Regional School Board once elections are held in March? The real question may be: Who wants to be on the board? So far, the answer is: hardly anyone. Four seats are open on the 10-member board and only one person filed before the filing period closed Friday.