Sunday, Feb. 1, 1970
No paper published.
Wednesday,
Feb. 1, 1995
Swanzey Police Chief Larss A. Ogren didn’t make any friends in October when his department conducted a sting operation to catch stores that sell alcohol to minors. With the help of Keene police, who’ve been conducting stings since early 1991, Swanzey police caught five of the seven stores in town that sell beer and wine. In all five stores, a 19-year-old Keene State College student, working with police, was able to buy alcohol without identification.
CONCORD — It’s nice to dream: If Keene could tax property that’s now tax-exempt, every owner of a $100,000 house could knock $400 or so off his or her annual tax bill. It’s not likely to happen quite that way, but efforts are again being made in the N.H. Legislature to force the state government, including the university system, to pay communities for the cost of municipal services it uses.