Thursday, Feb. 26, 1970
In 1969, the cost of living rose nearly 6 percent. The budget for Cheshire County’s government did the same, and the 1970 proposal is up 6.1 percent from the 1969 level, adjusted to meet the pace of inflation. Aside from the adjustment, the budget differs little from that proposed last year. Nearly half the budget — and about 60 percent of the increase — is for the county farm, home and jail in Westmoreland.
SAIGON — South Vietnamese forces suffered their heaviest losses in five weeks and American B52s flew the most Vietnam raids in several weeks, in action reported today. The Stratofortresses dropped nearly 1,000 tons of bombs against what the U.S. Command described as guerrilla base camps, bunkers, weapons positions and staging areas, all along the Cambodian border.
Sunday, Feb. 26, 1995
No paper published.