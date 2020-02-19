Thursday, Feb. 19, 1970
Michele Girardot will be crowned queen of the Keene Winter Carnival tonight at a coronation in Armstrong Hall at St. Joseph’s School. The coronation will begin at 8 p.m. with Robert L. Mallat Jr. as master of ceremonies. Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. will crown the queen and the program will include a monologue by Ken Menard, dancing by Sonny Seymour and a piano concert by Art Brault.
The Keene Conservation Commission took the first step yesterday to clean up the Ashuelot River. “The Ashuelot River is now an open sewer,” said Jerry F. McCollough, city planning director, as he offered the commission a comprehensive plan to recover the water bodies and streams that empty into the river. “We want to encourage regional cooperation in elimination of the pollution into the Ashuelot River.”
Sunday, Feb. 19, 1995
No paper published.