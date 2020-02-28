Saturday, Feb. 28, 1970
College students trying to make reservations at Keene’s two large motels find the effort similar to climbing Mt. Everest in sneakers and Bermuda shorts — they are frozen out. Both the Valley Green Motel, with 60 rooms, and Winding Brook Lodge, with 90, are extremely reluctant to reserve rooms at the request of students and will do so only after receiving a letter from parents.
WASHINGTON — Seven Mississippi Ku Klux Klansmen convicted of plotting the 1964 murder of three civil rights workers lost their final Supreme Court appeal Friday and now face imprisonment. The court without comment refused a hearing to the seven, including Sam H. Bowers Jr., described as an imperial wizard of the White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, and Cecil R. Price, former chief deputy sheriff of Neshoba County, where the slaying occurred.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1995
With full military honors, Orin F. Letourneau of Jaffrey was buried Monday at St. Patrick Cemetery. Letourneau, 83, served in the U.S. Army’s 28th Battalion in World War II in Burma, China, India and North Africa. Since 1948, Letourneau had helped the sick and injured as a volunteer for the Jaffrey VFW Memorial Ambulance Service.
Marlboro Street residents are worried that a proposed warehouse will disrupt life on their quiet street. MPB, Keene’s largest employer, says it needs to add manufacturing space. It’s a dilemma Keene officials have confronted many times in the past: How does the city government add jobs and expand the property-tax base, while still maintaining the high quality of life that draws developers in the first place?